Larbert homes firm now has more than 500 employees

Larbert-based Springfield Properties has crossed a landmark threshold with over 500 employees now on its books.

The company has more than doubled its workforce since 2011, and since the start of this year has recruited nine office-based workers in both Larbert and its north-east base in Elgin.

The posts filled this year include IT systems administrator and commercial manager.

Chief executive Innes Smith, said: “Reaching 500 employees is a key milestone for the company.

“Springfield is poised to play a significant part in the delivery of the many new private and affordable homes needed across Scotland.

“The company has grown over the years and growth means we will take on more employees right across the business, from accounts trainees to experienced tradesmen.

Besides its present 28 active developments, with “many more” in the pipeline, Springfield has been creating new villages across Scotland.

One of these, Bertha Park, is a 3,000-home community planned for the outskirts of Perth which will include private and affordable housing as well as schools, shops, restaurants and health facilities.

As well as its 518 employees and additional 1,500-plus sub-contractors, Springfield currently supports 113 staff in further education, training and apprenticeships.

This includes 48 construction apprentices, 13 technical apprentices, 35 employees in modern apprenticeships and 17 employees undertaking higher education through training centres that work with Skills Development Scotland.