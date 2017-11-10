Larbert firm Webhelp wins top title for move to international work

Larbert-based customer experience firm Webhelp has won the Organisational Development of The Year title at the HR Network Awards.

Staged in Glasgow this week, the ceremony was attended by 800 people from the Scottish business and HR communities.

Webhelp won the title because of work over the past 24 months to move the team to an international remit that now covers South Africa and India as well as the UK.

Meanwhile it was simultaneously reorganising the functional structure of the team.

Gillian Campbell, Webhelp’s People Director, said: “I am extremely proud of our people team for bringing home this prestigious award.

“Over the past 24 months the team has enhanced the support we can give to our colleagues across the UK, India and South Africa, while restructuring to allow the business to deliver major organisational change at the same time as supporting significant business growth.

“Our colleagues are hugely important to us at Webhelp and are key to our success.

“The people team is working hard to support the business to deliver a continuously improving employee experience.

“Being recognised by the HR Network Awards demonstrates that we are making good progress and we will continue to build on that.”