Larbert-based site manager collects top health and safety award

A site manager was highly commended for his commitment to health and safety at an industry awards ceremony.

CALA Homes employee Billy McCallum, who oversees construction work for the firm at Kinnaird Oaks in Larbert, was one of only 27 individuals from more than 450 plots to be recognised at the NHBC Health and Safety Awards in Birmingham earlier this month.

Billy was presented with his award after the Larbert site passed a series of rigorous inspection visits over a four-month period.

He said: “As this is my first year as a site manager, achieving a commendation in the first round was really encouraging but having won the prestigious Highly Commended award, I am truly honoured.

“I am delighted that the efforts from all the team at Kinnaird Oaks have resulted in it being one of the top sites in the UK for health and safety.”

Organised by home warranty insurance provider NHBC, the Health and Safety Awards ceremony, now in its ninth year, is dedicated to recognising site managers and construction teams who achieve the highest standards in housebuilding.