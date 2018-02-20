KFC Falkirk remains closed due to chicken crisis

Local KFC is still unsure when doors will re-open after closing due to delivery problems.

The fast food chain KFC has been forced to temporarily close its Falkirk outlet, along with hundreds of others in the UK, after problems with a new delivery contract led to a chicken shortage.

Picture: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for the local Falkirk branch said: “We are hoping to receive a deliver later on today however, it could be tomorrow.”

Along with Falkirk, up to 550 KFC resturants across the UK are feared to remain closed today.

It still remains unclear exactly when operations will be back to normal.

Last week, the fried chicken chain switched its delivery contract to DHL, which has blamed “operational issues” for the supply disruption.

Picture: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for DHL said: “Due to operational issues, a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with our partners, KFC and QSL, to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience.

“It’s too early to tell how long the problems would go on for.”

To track live updates of store openings, check out KFC’s ‘crossed the road’ list here: https://www.kfc.co.uk/crossed-the-road