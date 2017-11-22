Kelpies capture five star status

Falkirk’s top tourist attraction has earned Visit Scotland’s highest accolade – a five star rating.

The Helix, home to the world famous Kelpies, received five stars from the national tourism organisation’s Quality Assurance (QA) Scheme in recognition of its exceptional standards.

In the last few years The Helix has transformed 350 hectares of unused land into a unique outdoor greenspace which connects 16 communities through its extensive path networks.

Run by Falkirk Community Trust, the landmark opened in 2013 and has been a huge success with great community engagement and a phenomenal 850,000 visitors per year.

The park’s most visible attraction, the Kelpies – two 30 metre high stainless steel monuments – are a true feat of engineering that represents the transformational and sustainably enduring qualities The Helix stands for.

The Helix also offers a kilometre of new canal, multiple community projects, several high profile events throughout the year such as Fire and Light and a 16-mile cycle route which connects The Kelpies, The Falkirk Wheel and Callendar House.

Falkirk Community Trust chief executive Maureen Campbell said: “We are thrilled to receive this five-star grading from VisitScotland. It is a true testament to the huge effort put in by the team.

“The Helix Project continues to grow from strength to strength and this achievement represents another special moment in its development. Falkirk Community Trust is committed to developing the area and making Falkirk a must-see destination.

“Therefore we take great pride in being part of the VisitScotland Information Partner programme and look forward to our continued work with the national tourism organisation to make sure visitors make the most of their time here.”

Liz Buchanan MBE, Regional Partnerships Director for VisitScotland, said: “My congratulations go to everyone at The Helix for their commitment to the five star standard.

“The Kelpies have an international profile, and this award signals that visitors can expect an outstanding experience when they make the trip to visit.”

Visit www.thehelix.co.uk for more information.