Jobs fair in Falkirk’s Howgate will have lots of advice on hand

A major jobs fair in Falkirk town centre will offer the chance to find out more about local job and apprenticeship opportunities.

The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Jobs & Opportunities Fair is in the Community Hub at the Howgate Centre on Wednesday, March 13, from 10am until 2pm.

Information on college courses, training and volunteering opportunities will be available and qualified SDS careers advisers will offer support, including writing CVs and completing application forms.

For those who can’t make it, Falkirk Careers Centre, 100 Manor Street, is open weekdays, 9am to 5pm, and 10.30am to 5pm on Wednesdays.