Investment is key for Falkirk area

Plans to deliver an Investment Zone in the Falkirk area were unveiled to business leaders and politicians.

Mary Pitcaithly, Falkirk Council chief executive, was speaking at last Friday’s annual Business Falkirk Conference.

She said the aim was to secure a strong and viable future for the area’s economy, building on its nationally strategic assets at Grangemouth and its emerging status as a tourist location.

Addressing over 140 delegates, the chief executive said: “We will be taking forward a set of actions to grow Falkirk’s business base; create competitive infrastructure and enhance the quality of place.”

She added that 44 projects had been narrowed down to nine to present to the Scottish Government and all were “dynamic and distinctive”.

It is hoped the Investment Zone if given the go-ahead would attract over 4000 jobs, over £1.5 million investment and add to Scotland’s Gross Value Added by over £200 million.

Speakers at the conference, held in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel, were Keith Brown, cabinet secretary for economy, jobs and fair work; Will Dowson, Scottish Agent Bank of England; Christopher Campbell, managing director Campbell’s Prime Meats; Stuart Banks, vice president UK operations Arensis; Alan Thornburrow, director Business in the Community Scotland; Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader.

Taking part in the discussion panel were; Will Dowson; Ken Thomson, Forth Valley College principal; and Lynne Ward, associate director economic investment Scottish Futures Trust.