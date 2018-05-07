Investment brings new Co-op store to Kincardine

A new Co-op foodstore in Kincardine opens next week following a £650,000 investment.

The shop in Silver Street, opening on Thursday, May 10, replaces the former High Street branch.

Co-op stores also bring a funding boost to local good causes – including Kincardine Old People’s Welfare Association and Tulliallan Primary School – through its membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with the Co-op donating a further one per cent to local good causes.

Peter Tobin, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Kincardine, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community. Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The Co-op plans to open 100 new stores UK-wide in 2018.