Intellibox opens in Howgate centre in Falkirk

Intellibox, an automatic self-service kiosk for selling your mobile devices, has opened up in Howgate shopping centre, Falkirk.

Intellibox, an automatic self-service kiosk for selling mobile phones, has opened up in Howgate shopping centre, Falkirk.

The easy to use machine is set to change the way we dispose of unwanted phones as it offers an instant exchange for cash.

All users have to do is place a device in the self-service kiosk and if you like the price, money is quickly deposited in your bank account or on an Amazon gift voucher.

Using cable-less technology, the Intellibox does not touch any private data or information in the process, it instead only scans the phone’s status and condition.

The start-up company has now expanded nationally and also offers a free phone charging service in the kiosk too.

CEO, Som Sinha, says: “We are very happy that the ease, speed and reliability of the Intellibox appeals to consumers.”

Intellibox, located next to the help desk, is opened 9am to 5.30pm, weekdays and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.