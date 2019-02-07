Ineos wants more parking at Grangemouth HQ

Petrochemical giant Ineos is applying to Falkirk Council for 315 additional car parking spaces over and above the 329 its Grangemouth headquarters currenty has.

The firm, which constructed its massive four storey office building in Inchyra Road in 2016, claims a “unique set of circumstances” – including more staff looking to take advantage of the HQ’s gym facilities – has led to the requirement for additional spaces.

When the HQ was granted planning permission in 2015 it was allocated 390 car parking spaces and, in the end, constructed 329 – 317 general spaces and 12 disabled spaces.

Now the company is looking for 315 additional spaces – 271 standard car parking spaces, 13 pool car spaces, 16 electric vehicle charging spaces and 15 electric vehicle ready spaces.

A report, submitted to council planners by Ironside Farrar on behalf of Ineos, stated the “higher than originally envisaged parking demand” comes from unexpected levels of visitor arrivals for conferences, staff visiting the HQ for training and the HQ gymnasium attracting staff from across the whole Ineos site.

If permission is granted, construction work is expected to begin in spring.

There are an existing 97 car parking spaces located off the Inchyra Road to the north of the Ineos HQ. As part of this proposal, these 97 spaces will be incorporated into the proposed new parking and the existing overspill parking area will be blocked off.