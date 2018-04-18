Independent retail award for Camelon business

A Camelon butcher has won a top award at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

Patricks of Camelon was named as Butcher of the Year at a glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow last night (Tuesday).

The local business was one of sixteen from across the Falkirk district shortlisted for the finals of the awards and the only one to pick up a prize on the night.

The awards, which are organised by Creative Oceanic, are a celebration of local business with the winners chosen by members of the public, showing a true reflection of quality and customer service.

They aim to highlight the value of independent retailers to the communities they operate within, recognising and rewarding the entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen which lies behind the thriving industry and employing over hundreds of thousands of people.

Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: “The ceremony was a true reflection of the excellent retailers operating in Scotland and we are delighted to be able to tell you that our aim to recognise the hard work and determination of the independent retailers has been accomplished with great success.”

Other Falkirk district business shortlisted for the finals of the awards were Missy Magpie, Costcutter Grangemouth, Envy Gowns, Frox of Falkirk Ltd, Sisters Boutique, Runway Boutique, Pots, Amodo Mio, Custahead Ltd, Ann Baff Flowers, Forever Flowers, Irene’s Florist, Voseba and Pantry Deli and Bakery and Canton Colli Euganei.