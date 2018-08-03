Hunt is on for Falkirk Herald Business Award winners for 2018

The district’s top achievers will be at this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards gala evening.

The November 22 event in Airth Castle Hotel is an opportunity to recognise all those who are striving to boost the area’s economy and help it flourish.

However, to be part of the night – and in with a chance of being one of our winners – you need to get your entry in now.

The glittering occasion is the culmination of weeks of judging as we seek out the companies, big and small, start-ups and long established, who are being successful at what they do.

For 2018 the categories are:

*Best Start-Up Business

*Best Growth Business

*Best Social Enterprise

*Best Independent Business

*Best Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure Business

*Best Sales and Marketing

*Best Business in the Community – sponsored by Airth Castle

*Best Small Business

*Best Large Business

*Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Scottish Building Society

There will also be an overall winner selected from the category successes, as well as a Business Personality of the Year chosen by The Falkirk Herald.

This year there will be a new category introduced – Best Customer Service. We will be looking for readers to nominate someone or a company who has gone above and beyond to look after their customers.

Watch out for more details when we shortly begin the search for nominees from our business community.

See our website https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/ for further details or call (01324) 690222.