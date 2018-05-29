Hallglen salon is a cut above the rest

The team from a local hairdressing salon are celebrating after making the cut in a prestigious colour competition once again.

Staff at Chaplins in Hallglen Shopping Centre are preparing to travel to London for the finals of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy next month for a sixth time following success at a Scottish heat.

After wowing a panel of judges with its fashion inspired look at the heat of the competition in Glasgow and fighting off stiff competition, the team has secured a place at the grand finals on June 4.

The industry’s longest running live hair competition in the world attracts a high standard of entries and by making the finals after winning ‘best in the region’, the ladies from Chaplins now stand a chance to win the overall competition.

Salon owner Rhona Fish was delighted with her team’s success at the live competition in Glasgow, when they had just 30 minutes to create their look for the judges.

She said: “We won the Scottish heats in 2009 and since then we have been grand finalists six times.

“We’re up against some big name salons so it’s a huge achievement for a small team like us who are based in an urban setting rather than in a big city.

“Having reached the final so many times in the last ten years we’re definitely proving that we are consistent.

“We are all really looking forward to the whole experience and have our fingers crossed for this year.”