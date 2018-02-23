Grangemouth firm Thornbridge Sawmills merges with NY Timber

Thornbridge Sawmills in Grangemouth has merged with North Yorkshire Timber to form a larger group, supported by further investment from Cairngorm Capital Partners LLP.

Following the merger, the enlarged group now has an established distribution network across Scotland and the North of England, served by a central manufacturing hub in each region, providing the platform for further growth.

Thornbridge will continue to be headquartered in Grangemouth and will continue to trade under the existing brand.

Bruce Muirhead, managing director of Thornbridge, said, “We are delighted to see such a well-respected company with significant market presence joining the group, bringing together the leading timber merchants in Scotland and the North East of England.

“There is a clear fit between the two businesses and the combination creates exciting opportunities.”