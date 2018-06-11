Grangemouth Costa Coffee goes from strength to strength

Grangemouth’s Costa Coffee has enjoyed great success since opening six months ago, winning multiple awards already.

The shop’s weekend barista, Charlie Jo Williamson, won Employee of the Month in February out of all the staff in the Coffeepots franchise, which includes 12 stores throughout Central Scotland.

The La Porte Precinct coffee shop also won Store of the Month for the franchise for the last two months running.

The shop won last month for being number one overall in customer feedback surveys for Scottish franchise stores and for great customer service and community spirit, thanks to events such as open mic nights.

This month the award was for achieving an outstanding score of 96.7 per cent on their official audit from Costa Coffee.

At the Coffeepots annual awards in Glasgow last month, the store won the most successful store opening award.

Store manager Emma Gallacher, who also won an Ingenuity Award at the ceremony, said: “We are so proud to have won all these awards and have all the trophies and certificates on display in the store.”