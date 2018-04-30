Grangemouth chemical firm takes nature to the next level

Grangemouth chemical company CalaChem has high hopes for its roof-based biodiversity project.

The Green Roof initiative, a partnership between CalaChem and Buglife, was installed on top of one of the firm’s buildings in Earls Road in 2016 and has proved to be a high level oasis for a wide variety of wildlife – including butterflies, invertebrates and even nesting oyster catchers.

MSP Angus MacDonald visited the Green Roof recently to see how successful the project had been.

He said: “There is clearly more growth to come, however, it is clear to see the importance of this project, and great to hear how it is encouraging biodiversity, even in the midst of an industrial area.

“Once again we see CalaChem giving a platform for nature to flourish, and I hope to see more of this from local industry in the future. It was encouraging to hear CalaChem are considering increasing the number of green roofs within their complex.”

John Walker, CalaChem estates manager, said: “This has been a great example of what can be done with industrial roofs to both benefit wildlife and improve assets.”

Buglife manager Suzanne Burgess added: “Green roofs are an exciting opportunity to create habitat for wildlife at roof level. This green roof within CalaChem’s grounds is already providing forage for bumblebees and butterflies and a nesting site for oyster catchers.

“Extra wildflowers will be added to the roof this spring to further enhance diversity.”