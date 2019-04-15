Grangemouth chemical firm continues its support for elderly residents

The special relationship between Grangemouth Community Care and local chemical giant CalaChem continued as the firm donated another £2500 to allow the group to continue to provide its vital services.

CalaChem chief executive officer Dr Neil Partlett was on hand at Grangemouth Community Care’s base in Talbot House, Talbot Street, to present the money to Sally Goldie. The Earls Road company has been presenting the cash sum annually to the charity – which provides support to elderly people – since 2015 to allow it to meet its transports costs. Every week throughout the year, Grangemouth Community Care drives elderly people from their homes to Talbot House to allow them to attend lunches and other activities, preventing them from becoming socially isolated, which is one of the main aims of the charity.