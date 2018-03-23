Grangemouth car buying service one of the country’s best

A local branch of UK online car buying service webuyanycar.com is celebrating a major milestone.

The Grangemouth site, located on Earl’s Road, first opened for business back in 2013 and this month acquired its 5000th car, making it one of the company’s top performing branches.

Richard Evans, of webuyanycar.com, said: “This latest milestone is a huge achievement for our Grangemouth team and is a demonstration that webuyanycar.com continues to be the preferred choice for thousands of car owners.

“Our unique proposition, in that we make the car-selling process hassle-free and time-saving, is continuing to prove popular across the UK, not just in Scotland.”

This local milestone for Manchester-based webuyanycar.com, which runs over 200 branches across the UK, comes after the automotive firm’s announcement of its millionth customer last year.

Visit www.webuyanycar.com for more information.