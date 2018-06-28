Gas network upgrade in the pipeline for Falkirk

Gas distribution company SGN will begin work to upgrade the local gas supply network on July 2, causing some road closures around the Carronshore Road area.

As part of the £135,000 project the existing metal gas mains and services need to be replaced with modern plastic pipe, to ensure continued safe and reliable gas supply to the local community.

The works will last approximately eight weeks, with road closures including Carronshore Road, Webster Avenue and Main Street.

Carronshore Road between its junctions with Burnside Place and Main Street will close for around four weeks from 2 July (Monday).

Webster Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Carronshore Road and Roughlands Drive for approximately six weeks from July 30.

Main Street will be closed between Carronshore Road and Fernlea Grove for around three weeks.

Residents will maintain access during road closures, and signed diversion routes will be available for motorists.

SGN engineering manager Hector Macmillan said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years.

“This means once the work has been completed, Falkirk homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”