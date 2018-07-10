Future of Falkirk Poundworld revealed

The Poundworld store in Falkirk appears to be safe from closure ... for the moment.

Administrators to the collapsed discount retailer have plans to close 25 stores, resulting in 242 job losses.

However, the High Street store is not on the list of proposed closures.

Poundworld went bust last month and Deloitte, the administrators overseeing the process, has been attempting to secure a buyer for the business ever since.

That last day of trading for the affected stores will be July 15.

Poundworld has 335 stores and employs around 5100 people.