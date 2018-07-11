Funding for The John Muir Way project to benefit Falkirk district tourism

Funding has been secured for an initiative dedicated to attracting more walkers and cyclists to Falkirk district.

The Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT) is set to devote two years towards delivering a marketing programme aimed at boosting the profile of The John Muir Way, which stretches across the Central Belt from Helensburgh to Dunbar.

The team behind the project say a key focus will be to collaborate with businesses along the route to help promote their services as part of The John Muir Way experience.

Gavin Morton, marketing officer for The John Muir Way, said: “We’re in a fortunate position to have a growing market for walking and cycling tourism, together with a fantastic and unique asset to promote.

“There is a real opportunity for local businesses to make the most of this increased footfall by working with us.”

Keith Geddes, chair of CSGNT, added: “We’re delighted to receive this funding and would like to thank the LEADER Programme and all the local authorities involved.

“Since its launch, The John Muir Way has grown in popularity with both domestic and international walkers and cyclists visiting the area.

“The funding will not only help us to continue raising awareness of the route and the legacy of leading conservationist John Muir, but will ensure that we have the resources in place to work more closely with local businesses to maximise opportunities.”

Businesses can register an interest by visiting www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/johnmuirway-business.