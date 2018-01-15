Free seminars aim to boost business in Falkirk

Business Gateway Falkirk has launched a series of special sessions this month designed to kick start the new year.

These include Marketing your Business on January 17, which aims to help company chiefs to create a realistic marketing plan, and Book keeping on January 24, designed to help firms meet regulatory and legal requirements.

These free sessions run from 1.30pm to 4.30pm in Falkirk Stadium.

Then on January 23 a seminar on Digital Marketing Strategy (9.30am to 12.30pm) aims to show how digital marketing can deliver real world business growth.

Carron Smith, Principal Officer at Business Gateway Falkirk said: “The first few months of the year is a busy period for us as people consider making changes to their lifestyle, including fulfilling their dream of setting up a business.”

For more information on future seminars visit Business Gateway www.bgateway.com/falkirk or phone 01324 808266.