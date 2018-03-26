Forth Valley trainees say ‘cheers’ to drinks giant

A group of young unemployed people from Forth Valley have graduated from Diageo’s ‘Learning for Life’ training programme and are now equipped with the skills to embark on careers in the hospitality industry.

Students celebrated the completion of a six-week training course at a s ceremony at Hotel Colessio in Stirling on March 14.

A key element of the course is a two-week work placement with some of the area’s leading hospitality businesses including Stirling Court Hotel, The Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling, The Old Brewery in Alloa, The Donner Inn in Denny, Richmond Park Hotel in Bo’ness as well as The Woodside Inn and Sportsters in Falkirk.

The Diageo programme provides coaching, core employability skills and bartender training, opening the door to a range of career opportunities in the hospitality industry.

Students visited Glenkinchie Distillery and the Scotch Whisky Experience in Edinburgh. They were also treated to an exclusive visit to Dunblane Hydro Hotel to get tips from experienced hoteliers.

Since its launch in 2014, more than 1000 unemployed people have graduated from the Diageo Learning for Life programme with 81 per cent of graduates going on to further training or employment and 78 per cent securing long-term employment – making it one of the Scotland’s leading employability schemes.