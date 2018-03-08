Forth Valley Smile Design celebrates 30th anniversary

The Stenhousemuir dental pratice is celebrating three decades of looking after the teeth of local residents.

Forth Valley Smile Design first opened its doors on March 17, 1988, when Donald McNichol formed a partnership with his dad Jack.

The pair continued to work together until Jack’s retirement and Donald has since gone on to become the longest serving chairman of the Scottish Dental Practice Board.

He is also the only general dental practitioner in Scotland to have received honorary fellowships from the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow.

Gillian Lennox joined the practice in 1998 and became a partner in 2009.

Along with the seven other dentists in the practice, Donald and Gillian’s partnership has been a solid foundation for expansion over the past 30 years.

Donald said: “Myself and Gillian each have our own strengths. We work well together to create an efficient partnership.”

Donald took a moment to remember his dad as he celebrated the anniversary, saying: “Since taking on the practice from my dad, I’ve been determined to keep family values at the heart of it.

“I would do it all again in a heartbeat.

“I’ve loved every minute of the past 30 years.”

Gillian added: “We couldn’t let 30 years pass us by without commemorating it.”