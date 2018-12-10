Former petrol station at Kincardine Bridge sells for £116,000

A disused filling station close to Kincardine Bridge has sold at auction for double its guide price.

The former Viewforth petrol station at Higgins Neuk was deemed to be in prime location as it is also close to the Clackmannanshire Bridge and a busy roads network.

The lot was sold by SVA Property Auctions with the hammer eventually falling on a bid of £116,000.

Auctioneer Shaun Vigers said: “The site’s location certainly provides huge potential for redevelopment and alternative commercial use.

“The final price wasn’t too much of a surprise for us as after 25 requests for legal packs prior to the auction, we were ready for some intense bidding.”

Among the other properties at the auction were a C-listed former bank in Annan which went for £91,000 and a small shop on Allardice Street in Stonehaven which sold for £82,000.