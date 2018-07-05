Five things you need to know about the Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2018

Applications are now being invited for The Falkirk Herald Business Awards 2018 – these recognise those who have contributed to the district’s economy.

1. There are ten categories, including Best Business in the Community (sponsored by Airth Castle) and Young Entrepreneur o (sponsored by Scottish Buidling Scoiety).

2. A new category for 2018 is Best Customer Service and it will be selected from nominations from the public foro the person who has gone above and beyond.

3. The awards will be presented at a glittering celebration taking place in Airth Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 22 – enter now to be there.

4. Torwood Garden Centre were presented with the top award, the Outstanding Achievement of the Year, in 2017.

5. For further details visit the Falkirk Herald website – or give us a call on 01324 690222 for more information about the categories.