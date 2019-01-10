Fishmonger casts a wider net with move to Falkirk

A popular Grangemouth fishmonger is expanding its business and moving into Falkirk town centre.

The great demand for tasty fish – which the business brings fresh from Peterhead every day – has led the Fresh Fish Place to open another shop in Falkirk’s Callendar Square shopping centre to complement its existing branch in Grangemouth’s La Porte Precinct.

Owners John and Hazel Stephen are more than qualified to cope with the expansion – both were born and bred in Peterhead and their dads and grandads were fishermen. John himself spent 15 years trawling the sea for the finest fish and commanded his own vessel and crew for five of those years.

Hazel said: “We’re looking to open in two weeks with John and myself taking turns to work at the two shops.”

The Fresh Fish Place has been bringing Portonians a full range of fresh, frozen and smoked fish, along with other seafood, marinades and even live lobsters ever since they took over the shop from Samuel Smith and Sons, when Bill and Ina Smith called it a day back in November 2017 after their family had served the town for over 60 years.

The existing business, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, is also well-known to many customers outside Grangemouth, as it delivers to a customers throughout the Forth Valley.

Now that same great service and product will be available on Falkirk shoppers’ doorstep.

The main supplier to The Fresh Fish Place is John’s cousin, who owns fish processing plants in Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and this means both the Grangemouth and Falkirk shops will have fresh seafood supplies on a daily basis.

John said: “Since taking over the fishmongers we have greatly increased the choice and aim to continue to do this. We also get great satisfaction from delivering special orders like live lobster, clams, oysters, whole hake and other whole fish.”

Falkirk Delivers announced the new opening last week with a “coming soon” poster – prompting an enthusiastic social media comment from one local seafood lover who reckons a fish shop is exactly what the town centre needs.

Visit www.thefreshfishplace.co.uk for more information.