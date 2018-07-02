Firms’ merger is ‘a clear fit’

A Grangemouth timber distribution firm is part of a merger that will create Scotland’s biggest independent wood supplier.

Thornbridge Sawmills Limited has joined forces with Rembrand Timber Limited, which is based in Dundee, to set up an organisation which will boast 35 branches and employ more than 600 members of staff.

Robert Barclay, new group chief executive at Thornbridge Sawmills, said: “It is a pleasure to have such a well-respected company with a strong market presence join the group. There is a clear fit between all the businesses.”