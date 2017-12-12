Firm now driving forward with its whisky biofuel plant plans

An innovative biofuel firm has been given the green light to build a first-of-its-kind plant in Grangemouth to create fuel from whisky residue.

Celtic Renewables Ltd has secured planning permission from Falkirk Council to build a commercial demonstrator plant in the town which will produce over half-a-million litres of biofuel each year.

The two-acre site will create 25 jobs and produce Biobutanol, a new advanced and sustainable biofuel made using whisky residue that is widely regarded as a direct replacement for petrol and diesel.

Professor Martin Tangney, Celtic Renewables’ founder, said: “This is a very exciting time for biotechnology in Scotland. Our plant, which will use entirely sustainable raw materials to make high value low carbon products, will be the first of its kind in the world.

“It will shine a global spotlight on innovation in Scotland in the low carbon economy.”

The company has now established a new PLC – Celtic Renewables Grangemouth PLC – specifically to deliver this plant and has now launched a funding campaign seeking to raise the £5 million required to make the dream a reality.

Celtic Renewables CEO Mark Simmers said: “This is a huge step forward for Celtic Renewables as this demonstration plant will enable the roll out of the technology at full industrial scale across Scotland and internationally.

“Grangemouth is the perfect location for the plant, where we can benefit from the synergies of locating within the national petrochemical hub and work with a range of complementary partners.”

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “Celtic Renewables choosing Grangemouth for its facility is further proof the Falkirk area is the prime location for chemical sciences development.”