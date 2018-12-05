Festive Producers Market in Falkirk cancelled because of weather warnings

Falkirk’s annual Festive Producers Market has been cancelled due to weather warnings for “very strong wind”.

The event was due to take place in High Street this Friday, December 7.

However, organisers at Falkirk Delivers, the town’s business improvement district (BID), have opted to pull the plug because of safety concerns.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for all of Scotland for Friday, predicting high winds which could disrupt road, rail, air and ferry services.

There is also a slight chance of some damage to buildings and a possibility “that injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris”.

Alex Fleming, BID manager, said: “This is only the third time in 14 years we’ve had to cancel it but it’s not a decision we take lightly.

“A lot of producers that come have monthly obligations and especially for this market there are people who have placed orders for Christmas but with the weather warning it just wasn’t safe.

“We’re now working on how we can help fulfil obligations. The market itself won’t be rescheduled.

“We’re speaking to The Howgate to see if some of the producers can come along at some point, maybe even next week.

“We’re trying to make sure anybody with an order will have them fulfilled.

“Please watch our Falkirk Delivers website and social media channels for updates.”