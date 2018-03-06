Female-led Falkirk business shortlisted for award

A Falkirk-based company which manufactures scalable filtration systems for the bio-technology sector has been shortlisted as a finalist for this year’s AccelerateHER Awards.

uFraction8, a female-led firm, made the finals in the growth category, joining eight other businesses from Dundee, Arbroath, Glasgow and Edinburgh to make this year’s shortlist.

Located at the Falkirk Business Hub, uFraction8’s executive director is Dr Monika Tomecka, and the company’s innovatively designed systems support bio-technology companies operations by targeting a wide range of microbes like micro algae, yeast and bacteria, sorting biomass from culture medium with no harmful high shear processes.

The winners of awards, which recognise women-led businesses in Scotland, will be announced on March 8 at the Investing Women Ambition and Growth conference in Edinburgh.

Now in their third year, the awards are open to businesswomen whose companies demonstrate strong growth potential, with the competition providing an ideal platform for participants to attract investment into their businesses.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women said: “Given we had a record 190 entries this year, the finalists deserve huge credit for making it to this stage of the awards and I wish them all well for the final. These businesses demonstrate the immense entrepreneurial achievements of women across Scotland who deserve every success going forward.”