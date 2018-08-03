Falkirk woman’s hotel among world’s best for customer satisfaction, says survey

A hotel owned by a Falkirk woman has been named in the top three per cent of accommodation providers worldwide for customer satisfaction.

Lochearnhead’s Briar Cottages, run by Kim Proven, was among the best of a HotelsCombined survey which gathered data from millions of reviews of venues which achieved a rating of 8.50/10 from a minimum of 50 individual certified customers.

Kim said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been noticed for our customer service. It is our pleasure to treat each visitor with a warm welcome.”