Falkirk wedding companies wow at the Vows awards

There was success for two local businesses at this year’s Vows awards.

Known as the wedding industry ‘Oscars’, the Vows recognise companies which have provided excellent service to customers in the last 12 months.

Taking the accolade as best Specialist Wedding Service was Sarah MacNeil Harp. The former Larbert High pupil provides couples with a range of options for playing her music during ceremonies and receptions.

Picking up another Vow award was Falkirk boutique Catwalk for Wedding Party Outfitter.

Two other companies, Olivia Cameron Bridal and Emma Gray Photography, had also made the shortlist in their categories for the gala ceremony in Glasgow last week.