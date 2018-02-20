Falkirk venues are the Best Bar None

A record number of venues in Falkirk are celebrating having achieved accreditation from Best Bar None.

The local awards ceremony took place last night (Monday) at the Westfield Lounge in Falkirk Stadium and saw 19 venues recognised with accreditation from the scheme, which celebrates best practice in licenced premises.

Behind the Wall was named as the overall winner for the year, with North Star winning the People’s Choice, Best Bar Staff award.

The Best Bar None scheme is an integral part of the Safer Communities Initiatives across Scotland and accreditation to the scheme shows a venue and its staff have met a level of standard that assured the public they will be able to enjoy a safe and welcoming atmosphere and exceeds the venue’s responsibilities to the licensing objectives.

The levels of accreditation available are gold, silver and bronze.

Following the local ceremony, three establishments in the Falkirk area will now compete in the national Best Bar None awards.

The local finalists, who will find out their national fate on March 29, are Sportsters (Best Bar), Behind the Wall (Best Independent Bar) and the Corbie Inn (Innovation in Social Responsibility).

Arlene Campbell, Best Bar None Scotland national coordinator, who attended this week’s awards said: “The Best Bar None Falkirk scheme and awards go from strength to strength with local and national winners participating year on year.

“The venues champion best practice in Falkirk and this is as a result of strong partnership working between Falkirk Delivers and Police Scotland. Most importantly the venues participate voluntarily and really invest in their community work, staff training and want to provide a quality and safe experience for their customers.

“We are creating safer communities through the great work of these pubs, bars, hotels and clubs in Falkirk which support Best Bar None standards. The staff and management of these venues should be very proud of their achievements and I would encourage the community in the area to visit a BBN venue”.

Sarah Winters, project manager of Falkirk Delivers, who runs the Falkirk scheme, added: “Best Bar None in Falkirk has grown year on year and has had success in the National Awards for the past four years.

“Congratulations to all the venues which have achieved recognition showing a dedication to operating to a high standard with genuine regard for offering a safe environment for customers and staff alike.

“It is exciting too that this is the second year we have run the People’s Choice, Best Bar Staff Award which allows customers to cast their votes and recognise excellence in those who help them to have a good night out.”

The full list of awards recipients are:

Gold – Behind the Wall, Carron Works, City Nightclub, Corbie Inn, Falkirk Stadium, Sportsters, The Outside Inn, The Warehouse.

Silver – Newmarket Bar, The Canalside.

Bronze – Black Bull Inn, Earl of Zetland, North Star, The Courtyard, The Magpie, The Oxgang, The Wellington Bar, The Wine Library, Tolbooth Tavern.

Overall winner – Behind the Wall

People’s Choice, Best Bar Staff Award – North Star