Falkirk Trades Union Council want to hear your views

Trade unions are saying enough is enough and battling back against crippling wage restraint, dangerous job cuts and the continued ill-treatment of young workers.

Locally, Falkirk Trades Union Council (TUC) is stepping up its activities, giving trade union members and the public the chance to join the fight.

Falkirk TUC secretary Duncan McCallum said: “We believe people are fed up of the way the current system favours the rich and powerful at the expense of ordinary people - they enjoy pay levels way beyond their abilities or contribution while ordinary people have to accept wage cuts and slashed services.

“We want ways to bring change and create a fairer world.”

Made up of delegates from unions affiliated to the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC), Falkirk TUC was created following a conference convened by its predecessor Falkirk Trades Council.

The TUC has been making efforts to increase its activities locally and has begun organising a programme of public meetings dealing with the main issues which affect communities.

Their next meeting is scheduled to take place later this month.

From 7pm to 9pm on Thursday, January 24, members of Falkirk TUC, joined by any residents who want to come along on the night to listen and participate, will gather in Falkirk Trinity Church to discuss the need to end austerity and also talk about the work of the People’s Assembly.