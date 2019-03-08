Falkirk to see jobs boost as Morrisons expands food delivery service in Scotland

Morrisons is to expand its online food delivery service across much of Scotland.

And to serve more Scottish customers, the supermarket giant is creating 45 new jobs this month as its online operations expand to Falkirk and Dundee.

New positions include customer assistants and team leaders who will help collate and deliver online orders and delivery.

Morrisons.com is now set to serve over 1.3 million households, after initially launching the scheme around Edinburgh and Glasgow last autumn.

As well as Falkirk, Morrisons.com booking slots and its green and white vans will now be seen across Stirlingshire, Clackmannanshire, Kinross-shire and Fife, as well as parts of Perthshire and Angus.

Matt Kelleher, Morrisons.com Managing Director, said: “We are committed to serving as much of Scotland as we can. Our customers want the opportunity to buy groceries from Morrisons.com and we’ll be investing in taking the service to them.”

The Morrisons service will offer one-hour delivery slots and food prepared by its expert foodmakers. Delivery prices start from 99p with free delivery available for the first month in the customers’ area. Delivery passes are available to offer savings to regular customers.

Morrisons will also be offering a fresh check whereby customers will be able to confirm the freshness of the products before they accept them at the doorstep.

Morrisons is also committed to, wherever possible, serving foods from Scottish producers when available. Morrisons-branded milk comes from Scottish dairy farmers and potatoes, swede and red and white cabbages are currently from Scottish farms.

Deliveries will be made seven days a week from 8am-10pm.