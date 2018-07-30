Falkirk teenager put forward by hotel for management trainee course

Falkirk high-flier Caitlin Whyte (18) and friend Eilidh Watson, from Cumbernauld, are among just 18 recruits chosen for a new collaborative management trainee course after impressing bosses at Cumbernauld’s Westerwood Hotel and Golf Resort.

Caitlin, a receptionist, joined the hotel just a year ago, while food and beverage assistant, Eilidh, has been part of the team for almost 18 months.

The course will allow the pair to work in the hotel industry while gaining a formal qualification from a major university down south.