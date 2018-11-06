Falkirk’s Scarlet Ribbons prepares to celebrate two decades in business

A popular Falkirk gift emporium is celebrating 20 years of serving the local community.

Scarlet Ribbons on Glebe Street sells a wide array of unique cards and keepsakes for all special occasions.

Run by Lisa Fowler and her seven members of staff, the store, which was first opened in 1998, also stocks fashion items and homeware such as lamps, mirrors, dishware and decorative objects.

The milestone will be celebrated at the shop’s annual Glebe Street charity night in aid of Strathcarron Hospice on November 29 from 6pm to 8.30pm.