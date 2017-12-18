Falkirk’s oldest pub now has new landlords

Falkirk’s oldest pub has been sold as Wheatsheaf Inn ‘mine host’ Alex Black decides to call time after 11 years.

The Baxter’s Wynd pub has been bought by Falkirk couple Gerrard Hainey and Alison McGraw.

This a first venture for them into the licensing trade, but both are looking forward to the challenge of being in charge of the town’s award-winning free house.

Gerrard is a planning consultant with Ryden in Glasgow and Alison, a qualified quantity surveyor is now working as a registered child minder. The couple and their two children live locally.

Alison intends to be “hands on” at the Wheatsheaf very shortly while for the time being her partner will continue with Ryden and work in the pub at the weekends.

Alison said: “Ged knows the Wheatsheaf well, it was the pub he had his first drink in. When we heard it was on the market we moved pretty quickly. We know all about the history of the Wheatsheaf and delighted to be here. Now we’re looking forward to settling in and finding our feet and getting to know the regulars, and hopefully, new faces, in the weeks ahead.”

Alex (63) owned The Wallace Tavern, Aitkens, Union Inn, Scotia and Woodside before buying The Wheatsheaf from the Brown family in 2006.

He said: “They’ve all been great pubs for me and I’ve been fortunate enough to have worked with excellent staff and really nice customers at them all. It’s been great, but now it’s time to retire. I wish Ged and Alison all the best and know the regulars will make them feel welcome.”