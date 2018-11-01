Falkirk’s new Italian restaurant aims to bring a ‘taste sensation’ to the town

A new family-run restaurant has opened its doors in Falkirk to bring a little “pizza” Italian cuisine to hungry customers.

Mia Italian Kitchen, which opened for business in Manor Street last month, is already gaining a great reputation from word of mouth alone as the terrific food – prepared by a team which includes three highly experienced chefs – keeps people coming back for more.

Owner Mario Bitika has been involved in the restaurant trade for almost 30 years and already has two well-established Mia Italian Kitchens in the Edinburgh area, but he is more than familiar with the Falkirk area.

“I was the restaurant manager in Fratelli in Falkirk and worked in the area for a long time, as well as Linlithgow, so I know it very well.”

Mario hopes to repeat the success of his two big city restaurants by offering up only the finest Italian creations from an ever changing menu.

“We have a beautiful menu with lovely fresh food that changes every day. We want Mia Italian Kitchen to be a place where people can come along either at lunchtime or at night, eat something nice and just relax.

“We extend a warn invitation to everyone in Falkirk and elsewhere to enjoy our hospitality and great food.”

From noon to 10pm each day, customers can sample a wide range of pasta dishes, as well as risotto and gnocchi, fish and shellfish and pizza delicacies cooked up by people who know all there is to know about making your mouth water.

“You can never have enough chefs in a kitchen,” said Mario. “And we have three chefs with a combined 75 years in the business.”

There is also a wide selection of refreshments available, from a vast array of wines, beers and ciders, to quaff with your meal.

And afterwards, if you have any room left, there are desserts to die for, including tiramisu, panna cotta, cheescake and chocolate cake which can be enjoyed with a variety of coffees and teas.

Having just opened a matter of days, ago Mario says he is still getting a feel for what the local customers want and like most, but he plans to host special events like wine tasting evenings from January onwards.

Visit www.mia-restaurant.co.uk for more.