Falkirk’s Amodo Mio wins tasty award

Owners of an Italian restaurant have thanked their staff and customers after winning a top industry award.

Amodo Mio in Falkirk’s Manor Street was served with a gold award in the Independent Italian Restaurant category at the nationwide Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA) Awards in London last week.

The accolade comes a year after the eatery won best independent Italian restaurant in the UK and chef Giovanni Pia picked up the best short cut pasta prize.

The latest win was sealed after the entire business was rigorously assessed by a judging panel who looked at everything from the restaurant’s ingredients to how it used social media.

Carolina Di Vito, who runs the restaurant with her brother, chef Giovanni said: “It’s quite exciting because you have a secret diner who comes in and they also look at everything you do and your Trip Advisor comments.

“I think what gave us the edge is that this is a real family, intimate restaurant.

“My brother and I do the menus ourselves, and we get a lot of families dining here and repeat customers.

“This award is great for morale.

“We want to 100 per cent thank our team here who are fantastic - from the work they do to the long hours they put in.

“We also want to thank our customers for being so loyal and patient with us.

“This past four months have not been easy with the town centre road closures, but our customers have been fantastic.”