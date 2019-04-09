Falkirk retailers hoping to take top awards at Scottish finals

Some of Falkirk and district’s most impressive independent traders are in the frame for potential national recognition in this year’s Scottish Independent Retail Awards.

The prestigious contest honours retailers who “enhance the local community and economy” – and local enterprises on the short list range from pharmacies to bakers, fashion specialists to florists.

The Central area hopefuls who will find if they have struck awards gold at a prestigious ceremony to be staged in Glasgow on April 9 are: Fashion and Accessories Retailer of the Year – Sisters Boutique (Falkirk); Independent Furniture Retailer of the Year – Belgica Furniture (Bo’ness); Technology Retailer of the Year –Hi-Fi Corner (Falkirk); Pharmacy of the Year – Right Medicine Pharmacy (Carronshore), Callendar Pharmacy (Falkirk); Independent Sports Retailer of the Year – RJM Sports (Grangemouth); Butcher of the Year – Patricks (Camelon); Fishmonger of the Year – The Fresh Fish Place (Grangemouth)

Menswear Retailer of the Year – Colin White Menswear, Quest Clothing, Tom Dick & Harry Menswear (all Falkirk); Flooring Retailer of the Year – Donnys Carpets Scotland Ltd (Camelon), Falkirk Carpets (Falkirk); Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year – Envy Gowns (Falkirk); Bakery of the Year – Voseba (Falkirk), Caledonian Cheesecake Company (Grangemouth); Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year – Cutsahead Ltd, Me Time Hair & Beauty (both Falkirk); Florist of Year – Ann Baff Flowers (Falkirk), Flowers by Aileen (Falkirk), Forever Flowers (Denny); Coffee Shop of the Year – Pots (Falkirk); Eaterie of the Year – Johnston’s Bar Bistro (Falkirk)

The awards aim to showcase those whose entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to customer satisfaction and ethos has helped them stand out amongst the rest and put them forward to get the recognition they deserve.

A spokesperson for the contest said: “These are the ninth Scottish Independent Retail Awards and we would like to thank the public for making the awards one of the most respected in the industry.”