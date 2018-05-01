Falkirk remembers those who lost their lives at work

Trade union members and officials were joined by MP John McNally, Falkirk provost Billy Buchanan and other councillors as they marked International Workers Memorial Day at a ceremony at the municipal buildings in Falkirk on Saturday.

Wreaths were laid at a plaque in the foyer of the building and a minute’s silence was observed.

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn spoke of the need to improve and monitor health and safety standards in all workplaces and for employers to work with trade unions to prevent workplace tragedies.

Trades union council secretary Duncan McCallum said it was no coincidence that unionised workplaces were safer workplaces.

And, as chair of Forth Valley Branch of the National Union of Journalists, he paid tribute to the 22 journalists around the world who have lost their lives since the start of the year while carrying out their work.