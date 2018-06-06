Falkirk Morrisons store reveals plans for garden centre

Supermarket giant Morrisons has applied for permission to build a garden centre on land near its store in Falkirk.

The application lodged with Falkirk Council planners, which could be decided upon as early as June 14, is looking to create a garden centre facility at the front entrance of the Morrisons store in Brockville Park.

Details on the planning application reveal that if the centre is given the go-ahead, the number of car parking spaces at the store would be reduced by six, from 555 to 549.

The firm has also applied for advertising consent to display banners at the site.

