Falkirk is ‘charming’ town

Falkirk has been named one of the most “charming” towns in Scotland according to a recent survey.

Online travel magazine TravelMag.com invited over 300 travel writers, photographers and selected professionals to name three towns in the Scotland they consider the most appealing and Falkirk managed to crack the top 20.

Towns of all sizes were considered for the survey – which only excluded Scotland’s seven major cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.

The results were then collated in order to determine the top 20 most charming towns according to the number of votes received.

A TravelMag spokesperson said: “Located in Scotland’s Central Lowlands, Falkirk is the largest town to make the top 20. Home to some of the country’s most outstanding attractions, including The Kelpies, The Helix, The Falkirk Wheel, Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, and The John Muir Way, its appearance on the list will come as little surprise to many.”

Like Falkirk, the town of Fort William, which also made it into the upper echelons, boasts some of the nation’s finest natural landmarks, including Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest peak.

Among the other inclusions in the top 20 are the small town of Anstruther in Fife, the Dundee suburb of Broughty Ferry, and the market town of Crieff in Perth and Kinross and Highlands destinations like the popular port town of Ullapool and the delightful settlement of Plockton on the shores of Loch Carron also made the list.

Visit www.travelmag.com/articles/most-charming-towns-scotland for the full list.