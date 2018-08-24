Falkirk Herald Business Awards focus on customer service

A business and its staff who go that extra mile for customers will be recognised at this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards.

The 2018 event will recognise a company which exceeds customer expectations in its service.

Whether it be a one man or woman business or a large firm, if they go above or beyond to look after the people they serve then we want to hear about them.

Readers can nominate their selected company for providing great customer care by using the printed coupon or through our website - visit https://www/falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/ for further details.

Our judges will then compile a shortlist from all the nominations and a winner will be decided by a public vote.

Editor-in-chief Colin Hume, who chairs the judging panel, said: “Customer service is an essential part of any successful business. This award aims to reward and recognise a company, individual, or team, for their outstanding achievement in providing exceptional customer service.

“Every year we have a some wonderful nominees for our awards and I’m sure 2018 will be no different. However, I am looking forward to hearing about all those companies out there who are providing great customer service thanks to this new category.”

The winners of all the categories will be announced at an event in Airth Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

As well as Best Customer Service, the categories for 2018 are:

nBest Start-up Business

nBest Growth Business

nBest Social Enterprise

nBest Independent Business

nBest Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure Business

nBest Sales and Marketing

nBest Business in the Community – sponsored by Airth Castle Hotel

nBest Small Business

nBest Large Business

nYoung Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by the Scottish Building Society.

There will also be an overall winner selected from all the finalists, while on the night, The Falkirk Herald Business Personality of the Year will be revealed.

For more details see our website or call 01324 690222.