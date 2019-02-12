Falkirk hairdresser wins place in 2019 ‘Schwarzkopf Artistic Team’

Falkirk hairdresser, Justine Weir is celebrating after winning a place in the Schwarzkopf Young Artistic Team of 2019.

The 22-year-old made it through to the final stages of the prestigious contest in London along with her colleague Lewis Mcarthur (20), from Tweedie and Marshall Hairdressing in Falkirk.

Justine and Lewis with their Schwarzkopf models, Ruby Summers and Jamie Slaven.

The duo were selected after sending in videos and mood boards and travelled to London where they had to deliver a presentation, be interviewed and style their own models.

Justine, who comes from Denny, said: “I styled mine based on a catwalk and street fashion theme. I was really nervous on the day and I didn’t really plan what I was going to say at all but I was just myself and spoke confidently and passionately about my love of hairdressing.

“We were also asked who was our inspiration and I said James Earnshaw, who is a stylist I really look up to and the judges seemed impressed I chose him as they had worked with him before.”

A few days afterwards Justine received an email saying she had won a place as one of the six members of the 2019 Schwarzkopf Young Artistic team.

“I was so excited –I just couldn’t believe it. It is such an honour and a privilege and I actually still can’t believe it has happened, especially knowing I am the only one from Scotland to get through!

“Everyone including my family and friends and everyone I work with at Tweedie and Marshall Hairdressing is so happy for me as is Lewis who did really well getting as far as he did too at such a young age and so early on his career.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support particularly Connie Marshall and Anthony Tweedie for pushing both Lewis and I to go for this in the first place. I would also like to say a special thank you to my model Ruby Summers who was fantastic to work with and allowed me to be as creative as I liked.”

Justine is now preparing to return to London for press interviews and, over the course of the year, she and her fellow Schwarzkopf team members will be training with top hairdressers and working at various high-profile hair and fashion events.

Anthony Tweedie said: “We are all so proud of Justine for winning this – it truly is a fantastic achievement. Congratulations to Lewis too for getting as far as he did in the competition.”