Falkirk firms have the edge to bring home prize

Three companies from across Falkirk have pitched their way to a share in a £1.1 million prize pot at the Scottish EDGE Round 11 Final.

Over 242 applications from throughout the country were made to the funding competition, with just 22 finalists picked to give a three minute pitch of their business plans to an expert panel of judges.

Only 13 winners were chosen, with local firms uFraction8 and BUBLBag, who have both been supported by Business Gateway Falkirk, and Oddity Innovations standing out for their potential to scale quickly and disrupt the market with impressive innovation.

Carron Smith, principal officer Business Gateway, said: “We are delighted that two Business Gateway supported companies have taken home funding. With just 13 winners from throughout Scotland, having three based in our area highlights once again that Falkirk provides a great environment and support network that helps businesses thrive.”

The Higgs EDGE prize, a special award for high scale potential STEM focused businesses, went to uFraction8, a spin-out from Heriot Watt University based in Falkirk Business Hub. The company took home £100,000 after impressing the panel with their ambition to commercialise new liquid particle processing technology.

Falkirk-based BUBLBag, which manufactures inflatable packaging that provides outstanding product protection cost effectively, was awarded £25,000, with Denny’s Oddity Innovations named as a Young EDGE Winner taking home £5000. The product design firm brings innovative and unique products to market.