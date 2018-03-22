Falkirk firm’s historic link up with Trust

Larbert’s very own candy woman has cooked up a sweet deal with the National Trust for Scotland.

Mrs Tilly’s has secured major new product listings across the country with the Trust’s help and the firm’s products will now be sold at a whole host of iconic and historical locations throughout Scotland.

Mrs Tilly’s founder Elisabeth Paterson said: “We are delighted to have been selected to supply the National Trust for Scotland locations with our famous tablet, fudge and macaroon products.

“Not only will visitors be able to explore some of our country’s most amazing heritage sites, they’ll also be able to enjoy a deliciously indulgent taste of Scotland at the same time.”

Based in Larbert, Mrs Tilly’s was recently named Scotland’s number one confectionery brand, having built the business from a home based family operation to a multi-award-winning purpose built manufacturing facility and supplying their products across Scotland, the UK and international markets.

Elisabeth said: “Our family has been producing some of Scotland’s most loved confectionery for over 20 years now and provenance and heritage are extremely important to us – so we are excited with this new partnership.”

Ashley Connolly, National Trust for Scotland retail development manager, said: “Mrs Tilly’s products are outstanding and their tablet and fudge have both won gold Great Taste awards so it was a logical choice for us.”