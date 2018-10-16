Falkirk firm Bellair has a new MD

Long-established Falkirk family firm Bellair (Scotland) Limited has a new man at the helm.

However, it remains in familiar hands as Colin Campbell takes over the role of managing director at the property investment and development company from his father Alistair who has steered the business for nearly 40 years.

Colin (32) joined as a director in 2017 from Jones Lang LaSalle where he was an associate director in the capital markets team.

His father, who received an OBE in the Queen’s New Year honours in 2016, will remain as chairman.

Bellair was founded by Alistair in the 1970s from his family-run plumbing business, George Campbell & Sons, which was established in Falkirk by his grandfather in the early 1900s.

Colin said: “I’m delighted to take on the MD role supported by Alistair as chairman. We have a strong management team and well positioned to drive forward Bellair’s growth plans. We are actively seeking investment and development opportunities across Scotland. However, central belt Scotland remains a priority.”

Alistair Campbell added: “Colin brings solid operational experience in driving investment deals and property management as well as an in-depth knowledge of the market and its challenges, which combined with our considerable expertise puts us in solid position to achieve our growth plans.

“He will lead the business through an exciting new phase of development and growth.”

The management board also includes director Crawford Geddes who has a career spanning over 30 years in the property industry and David Boyak, finance director who has held a number of director positions including chief operating officer with Turcan Connell.

Bellair has delivered successful developments and lease negotiations across Scotland and contributed significantly to the economic stimulation of Falkirk town centre with the opening of the Falkirk Business Hub in the former General Post Office building, which became vacant in November 2011.

Now home to over 30 businesses along with wellness and coffee shop premises, the creation of the Hub retained one of Falkirk’s finest and most iconic buildings for the benefit of present and future generations.